Mountain Hideaway is 5-star accommodation in the Grampians

By Ararat House of the Week
June 7 2024 - 9:27am
3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 41 Scott Road, Halls Gap
  • Price Range $640,000 - $680,000
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Fiona McDonald 0419 118 282
  • INSPECT: 1.30-2pm June 8

This fully furnished home is proven 5-star short-term accommodation. Its history of an 85 per cent occupancy rate grossing about $58,000 per year makes it a very attractive investment.

