Mountain Hideaway is 5-star accommodation in the Grampians

This fully furnished home is proven 5-star short-term accommodation. Its history of an 85 per cent occupancy rate grossing about $58,000 per year makes it a very attractive investment.
A short distance from Halls Gap's world-class bars, cafes, and restaurants, the region also has nearby wineries and breweries. Although the home also has a lovely modern kitchen with a gas stove and a dishwasher for those who want to stay in.
The bedrooms have new carpet, robes, and reverse-cycle split-systems.
The bathroom has a spa bath, a large shower, and a separate toilet.
And the open-plan kitchen and living area has another split system, large windows, pitched timber cathedral ceilings and a charming wood heater.
