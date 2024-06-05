Hawks scrape past Lions, Eagles win low-scoring affair | MDFL round seven

The Great Western Football Netball Club fell just nine points short of victory against the defending premiers Tatyoon in round seven of the Mininera and District Football League.
The Lions hosted the Hawks at Stawell's North Park for the club's family fun day on Saturday, June 1.
Tatyoon got off to the better start, leading by seven points at the first change.
Inaccuracy cost Tatyoon in the second term as seven shots earned only one point.
Great Western rallied, winning the quarter five goals to one, to take the lead into halftime by 11 points.
Five third quarter majors saw Tatyoon surge back to a narrow lead despite having scored one fewer goals.
The side held a three point advantage at the final break.
And, that advantage grew by one goal in the fourth quarter, with Tatyoon claiming victory, 13.18 (96) - 13.9 (87).
Marcus Darmody was key amongst Tatyoon's forward threats, he topped the game's scorers, splitting the tall posts five times.
Although it was Josh Bibby, Jack Fraser, Ash Munari, Joshua Lee, Sean McDougall and Thomas Quick who were named as Tatyoon's best.
Great Western's best players were Dylan Whitney, Renn Lovitt, Beau McNamara, Blake Hutchinson, Scott Portaminni and Tim Barton.
The Ararat Eagles also claimed an important victory ahead of the league's King's Birthday weekend break.
The Eagles beat the Woorndoo Mortlake Tigers 7.10 (52) - 5.7 (37) at Ararat's Alexandra Oval.
The win draws the Eagles and Tigers level on 20 competition points, along with Hawkesdale Macarthur, in a fight for third, fourth and fifth on the MDFL ladder.
The Eagles soared to a 20 point lead through the first term, allowing the Tigers only one goal to reflect on at the break.
Scoring picked up for Woorndoo Mortlake in the second term but the Eagles kept their advantage.
Woorndoo Mortlake were kept to only one goal in the second half.
The Tigers' Sam Jasper topped the games scorers list by kicking four of his side's five majors.
Wickliffe Lake Bolac also take to the weekend off with the win.
The Magpies kept the scorers busy at Lake Bolac Recreation Reserve, beating the Moyston Willaura Pumas 22.20 (152) - 2.5 (17)
Liam Zavaglia kicked five goals for the Magpies, while his teammates Lewis Crichton (4) and Sean Trevaskis (3) were also among the high scoreres.
The ladder-leading Penshurst Bombers stayed in its winning ways when taking on the Lismore Derrinallum Demons at Derrinallum Recreation Reserve.
Already leading at the final break, Penshurst were relentless.
The side booted nine goals in the final term to earn the 108-point victory.
Glenthompson Dunkeld also held a three-figurer margin in their favour when the final siren rang on the Rams clash with Caramut at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
The home side kicked six goals in each of the first three quarters, and five in the fourth to ear the 23.18 (156) - 2.2 (14) win.
While Ryan Burgess topped the Rams scoring with four majors, Donald Collins, Ben Potter and Jezza Woods each kicked three of their own.
The remaining goals were spread amongst seven different kickers.
And, Hawkesdale Macarthur beat the SMW Rovers 15.11 (101) - 7.10 (52).
Hawkesdale Macarthur's Patrick Sinnott topped the rounds scoring with six majors.
