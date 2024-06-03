The Ararat Advertiser
Pomonal Men's Shed members looking after community

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 3 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 12:00pm
The Pomonal Men's Shed members have been busier than usual, caring for each other and the broader community since the February fires devastated much of the town.

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

