Pomonal Men's Shed members looking after community

The Pomonal Men's Shed members have been busier than usual, caring for each other and the broader community since the February fires devastated much of the town.
Members have collected and distributed essential items to help the community begin the initial cleanup.
"To begin cleaning up, people needed shovels, rakes, hoes, and basic tools. Many of our community lost their tools when the fire went through, and without the basics, it's hard for people to get started," Wayne said.
Forty-six homes were lost, and most lost their possessions, too.
People only saved what they could take when they evacuated the town.
Starting over is only possible with essential tools; this is where the Men's Shed came in.
Members have collected and distributed essential tools, wrenches, shovels, and anything else people lost in the fires and continue to help where they can.
They have boxes of washers, nuts, bolts, and wrenches, to name a few smaller items.
"We had so many wrenches that I made a lampstand out of some of them," said one member.
"I just thought if someone didn't have a lamp stand, it could be handy," he said.
Typical of what keeps many members busy on a regular meeting day, Mike was busy repairing a plaster bust that had suffered damage when it was unpacked in a nearby tourist hotspot. Jobs like this provide a valuable service to the community and use the members' many skills.
" I don't like things going to waste, so if I can fix something, I will," he said.
Retired builder Danny Brunskill visits the Men's Shed every Thursday and said he liked the company and a chat with the other members.
He designed and built a workbench for the Shed with a dual vice component.
The members were keen to display Mr Brunskill's skills.
"I donated quite a bit of the equipment here because I was a builder by trade, and I didn't need it all after I retired," he said.
On Tuesday nights, the members get together and chat over a meal; these chats have been valuable. Topics like prostate cancer have been discussed.
"You know, I never talked about it to anyone outside of my family, but when I realised others at the Men's Shed were going through a similar experience, I opened up too, and it helped," one member said.
In their efforts to provide as much practical support as possible to those who have lost so much in the fire, the members have ensured that the children were not forgotten.
"We have had at least 20 or 30 bikes donated and delivered then to the children in the community, and they were in excellent condition too," said Wayne.
"So at least the children have bikes to get around on and enjoy life despite what they have been through.
The Men's Shed coordinates with the Community Hall, where people can access clothing, shoes, boots, kitchenware, and an assortment of items, including bedding, and will soon have a catalog of furniture to access online and at the hall.
They cannot store larger items, so a catalogue will provide photos and descriptions when the community reaches that stage of the recovery.
"We used the Church for the relief center immediately after the fire, but after about a month and a half, we moved everything to the hall, and now he church has returned to its original purpose as a place of worship, " said Pomonal Progress Association volunteer John Matthews.
The Community Hall is open daily so people can rest comfortably, have a cup of coffee or tea and a biscuit, and relax. Many of them have nothing left, so a place of peace is essential for them to come to," he said.
"Even though the fires have devastated the community and individuals, and the shock will stay with many for a long time, the community has rallied and shown a resilience that we can all be proud of," Mr Matthews said.
He is employed by the Ararat Council and volunteers with the Pomonal Progress Association in addition to his full-time job.
Mr Matthews and his son stayed on his property on the day of the fire, saturating the house and surrounding buildings to help assist the CFA in their endeavours to save as much of the town's infrastructure as possible.
