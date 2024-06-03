Ararat police, Rural City Council local laws target antisocial behaviour

The Ararat Police Station and Ararat Rural City Council Local Law Officers are utilising their partnership to ensure antisocial behaviour is deterred, as community safety is a priority for both organisations.
Recently, Police and Council were receiving multiple reports of antisocial behaviours occurring in and around the shopping centre complex on Ingor Street Ararat.
Senior constable Nicholas Sorich said the partnership between police and council was vital to ensure community safety.
"We are really pleased with the response from local business and the public while we have been conducting these patrols," he said.
"We would like to remind the public to ensure they continue to report these antisocial behaviours."
With people drinking alcohol in public, littering and offensive language occurring, Police and Local Law Officers have increased patrols of the area to deter these behaviours to ensure the local community feel safe.
Infringements as an enforcement tool will be used to ensure compliance.
To date, only a few infringements have been issued as the increased patrols and education have shown to be effective in deterring these antisocial behaviours.
