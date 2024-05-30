Hawks' centenary of celebrations: Tatyoon marks 100th birthday with win

The Hawks of yesteryear returned to the nest on Saturday, May 25, for a reunion 100 years in the making.
The Tatyoon Football Netball Club observed its centenary with a memorable series of celebrations at the local recreation reserve, with picture displays, a special dinner and a heritage playing strip just some of the highlights from the day.
As former team mates caught up on the sidelines, the Hawks took on old rivals SMW Rovers; Tatyoon defeated Mininera to win its first premiership in 1946.
Fittingly, on May 25, Tatyoon defeated SMW Rovers by 67 points.
Gun forward Marcus Darmody kicked six goals for the Hawks, while Josh Lee and ex-VFL midfielder Hayden Walters added two majors each.
The A Grade netballers enjoyed a 50 goal win over the Bulldogs.
Maggie Astbury scored 37 goals for the Hawks to surpass 200 goals for the 2024 season.
Ararat has fallen to sixth place on the ladder following a 77 point drubbing by Wickliffe-Lake Bolac in round six of the Mininera & District Football League.
Playing on the road, the Eagles got off to a horror start, conceding five goals in the opening quarter.
Ararat went into the first break behind by 25 points; however, the worst was yet to come.
While the Mapies added four more goals before half time, the Eagles could not score, and the deficit extended to 56 points at the main break.
While Wickliffe-Lake Bolac's lead extended during the second half care of six more goals, Ararat added three majors of its own. At the final break, the Magpies were head by 77 points.
Each side could only add three goals each in the final quarter with the hosts eventually winning 18.17 (125) to 7.6 (48).
Thomas Cousins was the only multiple goal kicker for Ararat, while Ryan Weppner, Kade Bohner and Dan Waldron were among the best.
Matthew Synoradzki and Sean Trevaskis kicked four goals each for the Magpies.
Penshurst had the biggest win of the round with a 139 point drubbing of Great Western.
The Bombers hosted the Lions, but the hospitality was short lived, with the home side kicking 10 goals before half time while Great Western struggled to record a major.
The Lions snagged its first goal after the main break in the third quarter, while Penshurst added 12 more majors to win 22.24 (156) to 2.5 (17).
Josh Rentsch kicked nine goals for the Bombers, while Ian Milera and Nathan Rentsch kicked five and three goals respectively.
Nick Costello was the only goal kicker for Great Western, while Dylan Witney, Thomas Cairns, Renn Lovitt and Ryan Nellthorp were named in the best for the visitors.
Lismore-Derrinallum enjoyed a 114 point away win against Caramut.
Lachie Constable kicked 10 goals for the Demons, while Blake Scott was equally formidable with seven majors.
Lachie Constable, Blake Scott, James Halloran and Charlie Brett were named in the Demon's best following the 22.20 (152) to 6.2 (38) win.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur came home with four important premiership points following a 21.19 (145) to 10.12 (72) victory against Moyston-Willaura.
Lachlan Glare kicked six goals in the away win, while Xavier McCartney added five majors.
Glare and McCartney were named in the best with Sam Hodgins, Alexander White and Aaron Seabrook.
Ethan Clohesy kicked three goals for the Pumas.
Bailee Turner, Harley Healy, Ryan Heard and Joshua Fiegert were named in the best for the hosts.
Finally, Woorndoo-Mortlake had the smallest win of the round, with a 46 point victory against Glenthompson-Dunkeld at Woorndoo Recreation Reserve.
Tigers' Tim Mcintyre and Matthew Pemberton kicked four goals each in the 15.16 (106) to 9.6 (60) win.
Thomas Gough, Haydn Templeton, Tyson Hogan and Pemberton were named in the best.
Chris McLeod kicked three majors for the Rams, while DJ Woods, Lachlan Phillips, Thomas Waters and Ben Potter were named in the visitor's best.
