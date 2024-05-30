Cutting edge: Ararat council trials new Norwegian road technology

THE Ararat Rural City Council is currently trialling new road sealing technology to enhance road efficiency and sustainability within the community.
This week, Andrews Lane in Ararat saw the implementation of Otta seal, a cost-effective and durable road treatment from Norway, ideal for roads with traffic volumes fewer than 200 vehicles per day.
Otta seal, which requires less maintenance than traditional methods, takes less time than traditional methods also reduces dust and improves visibility.
Dr Tim Harrison, chief executive of Ararat Rural City Council, highlighted the council's forward thinking approach to maintenance.
"Council will continue to explore innovative road treatments across various segments of the unsealed road network, embracing sustainable road infrastructure for the community," he said.
Dr Harrison said the council would continue trialling the innovative Norwegian product, with works soon to be implemented along Mt William Road and Tatyoon Extension Road.
Road works utilising Otta seal have already been carried out on Young, Thomas and Elizabeth Streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.