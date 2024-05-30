Updated home with a huge shed and rear access in Ararat

With stylish modern upgrades and spacious interiors, this brick veneer home has a great combination of comfort and convenience.
The home's layout has three bedrooms, a large well-appointed open plan kitchen and meals area with a wide opening to the sizeable living room, plus a study or storeroom, and a sunroom.
There's also a recently renovated family bathroom with a walk-in shower and a bath, a separate toilet, and a dedicated laundry.
This property is also ideal for vehicle enthusiasts because behind the home there's a triple carport with an enclosed storage space, a huge shed with roller doors, and lots of hard stand parking with sealed and gated access from the front and the rear.
