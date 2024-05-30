The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Willaura stud bags top-priced bull at Hereford National Show and Sale

BM
Helen DeCosta
By Barry Murphy, and Helen Decosta
May 30 2024 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion and top-priced bull Mawarra Whiteout T290, with Logan and Peter Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Craig Brewin, Mick Peterson and Anthony Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, with Ross Milne and Paul Dooley, Elders. Photo by Barry Murphy.
Grand champion and top-priced bull Mawarra Whiteout T290, with Logan and Peter Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Craig Brewin, Mick Peterson and Anthony Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, with Ross Milne and Paul Dooley, Elders. Photo by Barry Murphy.

A Willaura stud has taken home the top-priced bull at the Hereford National Show and Sale in Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.