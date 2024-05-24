Impressive volunteer service honoured with morning tea

After 14 years of dedicated service, Lenore Grice has officially retired from volunteering at the Ararat and Grampians Visitor Information Centre.
"We have such a magnificent team of volunteers who are valued enormously within the community, and Lenore will be greatly missed," says Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison.
"On behalf of Council and residents of our municipality, I extend sincere congratulations to Lenore, and our best wishes for the future. We are deeply grateful for her hard work, and she remains a true ambassador for our community."
A farewell morning tea was held earlier this week at Ararat Gallery TAMA to celebrate the impressive milestone, and Lenore's commitment to sharing her knowledge and passion for our community with visitors from all over Australia.
"We got a good gut feeling when we came here," Lenore said of the day she and her husband Lloyd moved from Queensland to central Ararat a decade-and-a-half ago. "Everybody we dealt with seemed very nice and caring."
Soon after arriving, Lenore began her role with the Visitor Information Centre. She immediately discovered it was the perfect way to learn about her new home, as her knowledge of Ararat's landmarks, attractions and hidden treasures grew.
"It helps you become part of the community, because you know what's happening in town," she explained of the position.
"When I started, people told me about the paid attractions. But I told people about the free attractions as well. One Tree Hill is a great place to drive up and see the whole town, it's a great starting point: a brilliant 360-degree lookout.
"I have loved promoting the town, meeting people from all over the place, and hearing visitors' stories," she adds. "You often have people coming into the Information Centre who are thinking of a 'tree change', and it's such an enjoyable experience, because it's so easy to share things.
The town is just a great place to live."
Ms Grice has simple advice for new residents, or for those community members who are interested in discovering more of the municipality.
"For anyone who is thinking of volunteering, the information centre is a great place to start," she attests. "It's a good opportunity for new people in town."
As she embarks on the next chapter of her life in retirement, her absence at the Visitor Information Centre will undoubtedly be felt.
The Ararat and Grampians Visitor Information Centre is in the foyer of Ararat Gallery TAMA at 82 Vincent Street, Ararat.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer within our community, tonight's Volunteer Expo at th Alexandra Oval Community Centre from 5pm to 7pm is a fantastic opportunity discover what's available; find all the details at https://www.ararat.vic.gov.au/news/get-involved-get-inspired-volunteer-expo
