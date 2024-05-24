The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Impressive volunteer service honoured with morning tea

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 3:38pm, first published May 24 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 14 years of dedicated service, Lenore Grice has officially retired from volunteering at the Ararat and Grampians Visitor Information Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.