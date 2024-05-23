The Ararat Advertiser
An investment property in Ararat that you can live in

By Ararat House of the Week
May 24 2024 - 9:00am
5 BED | 5 BATH

  • 14 Queens Avenue, Ararat
  • $530,000 - $550,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This registered rooming house is great for short- or long-term accommodation.

