An investment property in Ararat that you can live in

This registered rooming house is great for short- or long-term accommodation.
Completely renovated in 2019, this property would suit living on-site or off, and there are some leases already in place.
There are five fully-furnished and self-contained rooms, each with an ensuite that has a shower, a toilet and a vanity, plus each room has a kitchenette.
Room 1 has an ensuite built for wheelchair accessibility, while room 4 has the biggest kitchenette.
There is also a common kitchen and meals area, a common deck, and a common laundry area.
Each room has a door to the central hallway, and another directly to its own little courtyard.
There's also enough off-street parking for each room to have a car.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.