Rats back in the 'groove' after bye, have to be on its game for Burras

Rats co-coach Tom Mills was pleased with his side's performance after the bye in round five of the WFNL on Saturday, May 18.
Ararat defeated the Horsham Saints 23.17 (155) - 7.8 (50) at Coughlin Park.
"Early on, we were a bit slow. We probably were a bit lazy at times," Mills said.
"It took us a while to get our groove back. But once we got going, we were good."
Tom Williamson booted nine goals for the Rats, while Adam Haslett played forward again and kicked five goals.
"It is going to be hard to put them back now. But it is also good to see other guys stand up in the backline as well," he said.
"It's always rewarding to give new blokes opportunities and just give them a chance."
The match against the Saints also saw 2023 premiership Ben Taylor return to the club after he had started the season in Queensland.
"He's played a lot of high-level footy. At training, he is really good for our young players, helping them learn the game and making them more competent with what we want to do. So he's great in that sense," Mills said of Taylor.
Looking at the round six match with Minyip Murtoa on Saturday, May 25, Mills expects a tough clash despite the Burras' slow start to the season.
"You look at their team, and they've still got a lot of good players from when they were winning premierships," he said.
"They could turn anytime, so you've got to be on your game."
With the Rats' injuries combined with the Burras' height, Mills sees match-ups that could potentially cause some mismatches
"They've got a tall side. So just matching up around the ground might be tricky for us at the moment," he said.
"Not just letting them kick to one-on-one contests, then once the ball's on the ground, we can go from there."
