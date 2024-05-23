'An incredible feeling': Tatyoon set to toast 100 years of existence

Saturday, May 25, 2024, will be a big day for the Tatyoon Football Netball Club as it celebrates its centenary.
The club will face fierce rivals SMW Rovers as the reigning premiers look for its third win of the MDFL season.
"It's an incredible feeling. We're incredibly proud that we've got our own identity and haven't been forced into merging with another side," club football historian Greg Joyce said.
The Joyce name has been involved with the club since its inception in 1924.
Greg's grandfather, Eddy Joyce, was the inaugural captain and coach of the club's first senior football team.
There will also be descendants of inaugural players John Joyce, Matt Joyce and Les McCarthy in attendance.
Greg himself played 190 games, then coached until 1993.
"The Joyce's have had continuous involvement with the club over the 100 years, and McCarthy's almost the same," Joyce said.
Most players that featured in that first squad previously played with Mininera (one of the clubs that would eventually make up the Rovers.)
The oval used was shared with the cricket club, which was established in 1921, while the hall used for changing was completed in 1922.
Until the league went into recess due to the Second World War, Tayoon had no premiership success to show, only a losing grand final.
However, that all changed in 1946 when the club claimed its first senior premiership.
Dave Brilliant won the club's first league best and fairest medal in 1947, with the second being added the following season.
"We've only had six league best and fairests all up, which is incredible given the success we've had," Joyce said.
Tatyoon has won 13 senior premierships in total, 10 in the reserves and seven junior premierships.
The club only entered an "underage" team in 1965, while the reserves competition was not established until 1979.
The most successful period for the Hawks was a run of nine straight senior flags starting in 1995.
"The senior team has been, without a doubt, a powerhouse of the league. We've only missed finals on seven occasions since 1985," Joyce said.
Its latest senior flag came in 2023 when the Hawks defeated Woorndoo-Mortlake 10.6 (62) to 6.12 (48).
Over this period, the club has seen several individuals impact it, both on and off the playing field.
"David Martin Junior was probably the first administrator that went above and beyond," Joyce said.
Martin Junior was president of the club and Mininera and District Football League and is a life member of both organisations.
Ian McDougall was the secretary of the club for about 13 years.
"It is certainly the longest term as anyone's had as secretary, and he really took the club from a good club to a powerhouse," he said.
On the field, Joyce pinpointed a handful of players that have made their impact.
Allan Davidson was probably our first great player. He won four club best and fairests and lost one on a countback," Joyce said.
Davidson also won three with former club SMW Rovers before his move to Tatyoon.
Noel Heard also recorded five club best and fairest wins.
"He played in the 1960s and 70s; he's an immortal of our club," Joyce said.
Danny Dyer and Scott Astbury were players who stood out to Joyce in the late 20th century, while Damien Cameron and Sean McDougall have impressed in brown and gold in the current era.
"He's [Astbury] is the best player I've played with anywhere," Joyce said.
There has always been a sense of family and community within the club, and this was even more evident when the football and netball clubs amalgamated in 2013.
"Like a lot of football clubs, it was very "blokey." But since combining the two clubs together, it's been family-focused," he said.
Since beginning its netball journey in 1939, the club won a combined 41 premierships, with its first A Grade flag in 1963.
In 2022, the Hawks won all senior netball grades (A, B and C) for the first time in club history.
A and C Grades went back-to-back in 2023.
Tatyoon defeated the Ararat Eagles and Penshurst, respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.