Retired farmer, 84, steps up to aid Pomonal after devastating fires

As we champion the region's volunteers this month we acknowledge the people that bind our communities together, the ambulance, the CFA, the SES and various Op Shops and organisations to name a few, all giving their time freely.
Among communities there are also many individuals who volunteer their time when they see a need and retired farmer Mike McMurtrie is one of those.
Age is only a number according to Mr McMurtrie but he did say he'll be 84 very soon.
He has volunteered in his community in a variety of roles over the years and following the February fires tore through his home town of Pomonal, destroying 46 homes and numerous buildings, he put his hand up again.
When a group of farmers in Sea Lake heard of the fires and the many losses the farmers of Pomonal had suffered, they organised two trucks loads of hay to be delivered to the farmers there but there were logistics on the ground to arrange before that could happen.
The loss of equipment and machinery in the fires made it difficult for farmers to cart feed for the stock that had been saved.
Having spent his life on the land before his retirement, Mr McMurtrie understood the challenges the Pomonal farmers faced.
So after hearing about the generous offer of hay, Mr McMurtrie took took matters into his own hands.
Volunteering his land to store 89 bales of hay and his machinery to unload and distribute the hay, he lightened the load of the local landowners.
"I had the machinery to do it and I wasn't impacted by the fire like so many were," he said.
"I had the space and the machinery and it helped the local farmers keep the stock on their land instead of having to find agistment for them."
Using his front-hand loader with hay lift forks, truck and trailer he has delivered all but about eight bales and "they'll be gone soon".
"At a time like this, when people have been affected so much, every little thing a person can do adds up and makes a difference. This was my small way of helping out," Mr McMurtrie said.
The 84-year-old delivered hay from one side of Pomonal to the other including some to the Zoo making sure the needs of the animals are met and easing the workload of the farmers.
He is a member of the Pomonal Men's Shed and can be seen there repairing or making something most days.
"I like to fix things," he said.
"I don't like things to be thrown away when with a bit of effort they can continue to be of use."
