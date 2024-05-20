Outback Mind hosting mental health tool box for rural men

Aaron Schultz is a former Wimmera boy and is hosting for a special Men's Health Event in Ararat on May 28.
The Outback Mind Foundation (TOMF) is a grass roots health promotion charity focused on empowering regional men to take a proactive approach to looking after their mental health.
The foundation began simply as a volunteer led advocacy and a conversation from Aaron Schultz called Outback Mind back in 2019 and he is on his way to Ararat to talk to men about their wellbeing.
"Men need a safe space to talk, to share and to unlock their emotions so that they can grow and gain an understanding of challenges and develop skills to help them share," said Mr Schultz
The foundation works towards educating men to improve mental health outcomes and to also reduce risk of men committing acts of domestic and family violence and self harm.
"Getting guys together is a powerfuk thing and to see relationships flourish, men gain strength and learn to share confidently is a wonderful thing," he said.
The Ararat event promises a powerful session featuring the documentary healing Men's Minds, empowering conversation around men's emotional awareness and providing education to help men gain and maintain a good mental health
"People in general need compassionate, and engaging listening. Men in particular have been conditioned to suppress their emotions and that is unhealthy, but they often don't feel safe to share their thought so they need safe space to do that and that's what the meetings we call our Circles provide."
After two decades spent managing large teams of men in construction, mining and manufacturing, and a decade working in the health system, Aaron saw a huge unmet preventative need - something he resonated with due to poor self awareness which led him to burnout, depression, anxiety and an unhealthy lifestyle., exactly what he wants others to avoid.
"Often men feel unsafe to talk to others, they're afraid of judgement. The Circles we set up are spaces they can trust, where they'll be safe and it's only then they can grow emotionally and experience life as it should be," he said.
Men and women are welcome to attend this event aimed at improving men's health and launching an ongoing men's Circle to support the community.
Held in the Ararat Town Hall on May 28 beginning at 6.30 pm it is open to men and women to attend.
