Project Platypus discovers rare native fish DNA in Nowhere Creek survey

Creeks and rivers in the Wimmera region experienced healthy flows last year following a wet winter.
Project Platypus and the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority took advantage of the conditions to conduct environmental surveys using new eDNA testing technology.
The Wimmera River and Nowhere Creek near Elmhurst and Crowlands were surveyed for 33 species of animals.
The surveys involved sampling water at six sites using a specially designed vacuum pump mounted on a backpack that could sample up to two liters at a time.
The water was then passed through a filter to capture any animal DNA, which was subsequently tested in a laboratory to identify various animals, including fish, mammals, and birds.
Project Platypus manager Mark McLean said the most exciting discovery was the DNA of several native fish in Nowhere Creek.
"We believe one of the species may be the Southern Pygmy Perch, which is classified as Threatened due to its rarity," he said.
This discovery suggests that healthy sections in the upper catchment provide essential habitats for native fish species.
The section of Nowhere Creek surveyed had been well protected with fencing and revegetation, featuring a diverse range of native grasses, sedges, shrubs, and trees.
"This demonstrates the effectiveness of habitat protection and its significant benefits for native flora and fauna," Mr McLean said.
Sections of the Wimmera River were also found to be crucial for native fish populations.
Species such as perch, gudgeon, and smelt were identified in multiple pools, indicating the importance of these areas for sustaining native fish, even where vegetation cover is sparse.
"Protecting these areas will be vital for allowing native fish populations to expand," Mr McLean said.
One of the survey's aims was to detect the elusive Platypus.
Historically, the upper Wimmera River and Mount Cole Creek supported healthy Platypus populations 10-20 years ago.
Although no Platypus were detected during this survey, Mr McLean is hopeful for future detections.
"We will conduct more tests during late winter when water flow increases and Platypus activity is likely higher," he said.
Mr McLean said Project Platypus was grateful for access to the latest technologies; the group plans to continue identifying priority areas within the upper Wimmera Catchment for habitat protection.
Project Platypus is a dedicated environmental conservation organization committed to protecting and preserving Australia's unique wildlife and ecosystems.
Through research, habitat restoration, community engagement, and partnerships, Project Platypus strives to create a sustainable future for Australia's natural treasures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.