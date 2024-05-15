Rats return to action against "youthful" Horsham Saints | WFNL round five

After its bye in round four of the WFNL on Saturday, May 11, the Rats return to action against the Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park on May 18.
Ararat used the opportunity to refresh its playing list after injuries affected the opening three rounds but is preparing for a "youthful" Saints outfit.
Co-coach Tom Mills, vice-captain Jake Ganley and Robert Armstrong are just a few names to miss games.
"They are pretty youthful and have got a lot of speed; a lot of teams this year have speed," Mills said of the Saints.
"We've just got to bring a lot of contest and win the hardball and hopefully tire them out that way, and then we can really work off the back of that and don't let them have too much free range out of the contest."
According to Mills, the Rats will focus heavily on themselves going into the contest, a rematch of last season's preliminary final, but Saints captain Angus Martin is someone Ararat will put time into.
Usually a key defender, Martin has been used both in the ruck and forward this season as the Saints have injury problems of its own.
"If we can get a good matchup for him with one of our forwards and try to take him out of the game, it is something we'll look at. But we're just trying to worry about us as much as we can," Mills said.
