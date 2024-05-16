The Ararat Advertiser
Privacy and fun for the whole family in Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
May 17 2024 - 9:30am
Privacy and fun for the whole family in Ararat
Privacy and fun for the whole family in Ararat

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 27 Spalding Street, Ararat
  • $575,000 - $630,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
  • CONTACT: David Jennings 0417 371 872
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This solid brick four bedroom home on about 920 square metres is in the sought-after west end of town.

