Privacy and fun for the whole family in Ararat

This solid brick four bedroom home on about 920 square metres is in the sought-after west end of town.
The main bedroom enjoys an en-suite and the lounge has a lovely north-facing aspect, room for dining, combustion wood heating, and split system heating and cooling.
The kitchen connects to the second living area, and to the semi-outdoor entertaining area with a hot tub and remote shutters to enclose it.
Other features include the salt-chlorinated in-ground solar heated pool, a paved pool area, a double lock-up garage, a gazebo, 24 solar panels, a secure low-maintenance rear yard, and garden sheds.
This property is currently rented out at $575 per week until July 2024.
