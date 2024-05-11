Suspicious fire at Ararat tobacco and vape store sparks investigation

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a tobacco store in Ararat.
CFA crews and Victoria police attended the Barkly Street blaze just before 3.30am on Saturday, May 11.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said investigations were underway.
"It is understood four offenders broke into a business and set fire to the Barkly Street shop before driving off about 3.30am," the spokesperson said.
"Eighteen people living above the store were forced to evacuate as a precaution, but no one was injured."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Earlier this year, police arrested eight teenagers over an alleged arson attack on a tobacco store in Ballarat in February as a part of an investigation into several incidents linked to Victoria's "tobacco dispute".
