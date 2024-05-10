In photos: A slice of 180-year farm history opens to the public at Willaura

A multi-generational farming family at Willaura have worked to keep their heritage homestead alive, as they open its doors to visitors to learn more about its history.
Mount William Station, at the foot of the southern Grampians, has undergone preservation and renovations in an effort to keep its Spanish influence, much-loved gardens and unique bluestone designs intact.
The homestead owner and fourth-generation at the property, William Abbott, said his great grandfather left Adelaide to seek refuge at the station after he returned from Europe post-World War One.
The original homestead was made out of bluestone in the 1870s, before undergoing an art deco-inspired renovation in the 1920s after a fire damaged part of the homestead.
The station's homestead block owner Mr Abbott, Willaura, said the homestead details were kept from his great grandmother's handmade tapestry above the fireplace and an AGA cooker more than a century old, down to the art deco locks.
"It's quite hard to cook in for the chefs but during winter we keep it on," he said.
"Growing up, Mum would cook lamb roasts in there."
Mr Abbott said his great grandparents had two boys, and his grandfather and grandmother lived at the station and had four daughters, including his mum.
"Then we lived here, Mum ran the farm, Dad was a lawyer, and we've stayed on so there's been four generations here," he said.
The property includes the homestead, stables, shearers' quarters, and wool shed building, which is one of seven designs in Australia.
The stables were still being used for its original purpose until about six months ago when it had a revamp.
"Originally the farm was Merino wool, and in 1969 my grandfather was one of the first to bring Charolais cattle to Australia," Mr Abbott said.
"They were doing well in Mexico and he thought they'd do well here."
The property is now home to 199 olive trees, a Charolais cattle stud, commercial lambs, eight chickens and a vegie garden to contribute to the guests' meals.
"We pick the olives every June," Mr Abbott said.
"For extra virgin olive oil we press it within 48 hours of picking, we make sure we do that, a truck to take it to Bendigo to press it.
"We get about 220 litres."
Mr Abbott said his brother Rob managed the cattle stud, Mount William Charolais, with 500 head, while his sister Sybil Abbott-Burmeister, and her family looked after about 4000 composite ewes and hay crops.
Mr Abbott's brother James still holds an interest and a strong connection to the farm.
"It's an idea we've had for a while, when we were going through succession planning, not everyone can be farmers so we thought about the preserving and renovating the homestead," he said.
"We work together but the businesses are separate.
"The first step was the shearers' quarters, we thought we could refresh it and start promoting it as group accommodation."
He said they faced some challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic with securing interior designers and builders, but managed to finish on time.
There are three masters in the homestead with ensuites and walk-in robes, a rhino room - complete with a leather rhino from an antique dealer and bought by Mr Abbott's great grandparents while travelling overseas to San Francisco.
"It's the heart of the homestead," Mr Abbott said.
It also has an armoury which formerly housed a gun safe, and one of the masters, the Barr Smith suite, was affectionately named after Mr Abbott's mum.
"Barr Smith is Mum's maiden name," he said.
"It's really nice to share this with people, when people understand the concept and feel the homely presence in it, I think they respond to it."
He said the property had brought in a mix of different people for events and weddings, weekends away, or travel from Melbourne to South Australia.
Mount William Station hosted its first wedding season during summer, with nine weddings, and has a polo tournament in October.
"I feel it is a special place for people to connect to it and have a great time here," he said.
At the homestead, there is an established rose garden with a tribute to the former gardener, Sergie Tognon, who worked there for 46 years and lived at Willaura.
"He came out from Italy when he was 15," Mr Abbott said.
"Then worked for the family his whole life, he was here Monday to Friday until the 1990s.
"He helped develop the rose garden, and used to enter the roses in local fairs and win prizes."
Mr Abbott said they hoped to make the property feel homely and welcoming for new visitors to learn its unique history.
