Calling all members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community!

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia will be marked with afternoon tea on May 17, hosted by Ararat Rural City Council
"We're committed to building a respectful and inclusive community for everyone," says Cr Bob Sanders. "When everyone feels welcome, valued, and able to participate, the community flourishes."
Council spokesperson said, "As a significant date in the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ equality, IDAHOBIT is all about fostering solidarity, promoting equality, and advocating for the rights and dignity of all people regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. It's officially commemorated in over 130 countries worldwide, and Ararat Rural City is proud to be part of this distinguished tradition.
"This year, after the Pride Progress flag is raised at the front of the Council office, we invite you to an afternoon tea in the Studio of Ararat Gallery TAMA Gallery, hosted by Ararat Rural City and featuring our 2024 IDAHOBIT Ambassador Toby Steele.
"The event will mark our commitment to following the flag's chevron: forward progress for our LGBTQIA+ community!"
Please register your interest in coming along to the afternoon tea via www.trybooking.com/CRQGX.
