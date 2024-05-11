The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat's Pacing for Pink campaign to support McGrath Foundation on Sunday

By Tony Logan
May 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harness racing action heads to Ararat on Sunday with the first event at 4.55pm and finishing under the lights at 8.45pm with the running of the Ararat Bowls Club Trot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.