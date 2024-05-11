Ararat's Pacing for Pink campaign to support McGrath Foundation on Sunday

Harness racing action heads to Ararat on Sunday with the first event at 4.55pm and finishing under the lights at 8.45pm with the running of the Ararat Bowls Club Trot.
Racing manager Mark Percival reports that the Club is pitching in for the industry's Pacing For Pink Campaign and fundraising for the McGrath Foundation to provide nurses for all breast cancer patients.
"Jenny Lewis from HRV is putting together a Senior Drivers Pony Trot and we're hoping to beat the $2500 raised last Sunday in Shepparton's Seniors race," he said.
"An auction will be conducted for "seats in the sulky" and the drivers are sure to be fair dinkum when they line their ponies up for the start.
"We have sold six race names on the card to sponsors, with profits going to the cause and winning trainers will receive a Pacing For Pink presentation horse rug.
"The Chocolate Wheel raffle carries some great prizes including accommodation vouchers from Rich River Golf Club Resort and Melton Entertainment Park.
"And if anyone has any old batteries to donate, Mick and Neville Bellman (0717 523 190) will round them up, cash them in and the McGrath Foundation is the winner."
There's plenty of district stables represented through the night and in the opener at 4.55pm, Great Western trainer/driver Michelle Wight looks to have a great chance of landing the money with her tough 4yo gelding Nosweetsforyou (4).
Ignore the unplaced run at Melton last week and go on its close-up third placing at Stawell on Anzac Day after doing all the bullocking work - ideally drawn over the long trip, Nosweetsforyou looks awfully hard to beat.
Michelle's sister Kerryn will saddle up her smart squaregaiter Sun Of A Sun (7) in race two, the Graeme McKay Earthworks Trot. The former NZ'er has been knocking on the door in recent starts and may prove too strong here.
Stawell trainer Ray Harvey's lightly raced 5yo gelding Sebastians Secret (6) resumes from a five-month break but has been trialling well at Maryborough and with Michael Bellman aboard, looks the main danger.
Race five, the Ararat Rural City Pace looks a wide open affair with a capacity field and three runners down in class courtesy of concession driver claims.
Deep Lead horsewoman Marnie Bibby's 6yo gelding Swiss Lightning (5) is awkwardly drawn for the sprint trip but if driver Luke Dunn can find a spot in the running line the combo will be thereabouts at the finish.
My Great Eight (9) gets its chance for a victory in the Ararat Tyrepower Maiden Pace and deserves to break the duck after posting four seconds from its last five outings. If so, Concongella breeder/owner/trainer Owen Martin should be pleased to "chip in for the cause" on Sunday night.
Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth and Horsham owner Shannon Hoffman celebrated a victory at Maryborough last week with 5yo mare Alfnalma.
Ainsworth bought his charge from near last at the bell to round them up and score by 3.7m in a rate of 2:02.2 for the 2190m journey.
Terrific to see passionate harness fella Ken Salmon and his big group of co-owners in the winners' circle at Hamilton on Monday with their debutant, Surfe La Mer.
The American Ideal USA filly was bred by Salmon and Kerryn Manning from their former smart performer Onthecrestofawave (14 wins & $105,000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.