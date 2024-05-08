Attracting young women to careers in hands-on trade professions

A group of students from Marian College and Lake Bolac College donned safety goggles and hit the tools as part of a Supporting And Linking Tradeswomen INC (SALT) workshop in Ararat this month.
With the support of Central Grampians LLEN, SALT, in conjunction with the National Careers Institute, visited Alexandra Hall to encourage young women to consider a career in a trade.
SALT Coordinator Fi Shewring said the workshops were designed to inspire girls to pursue hands-on occupations and get local employers to consider taking on more women as apprentices in traditionally male-dominated industries.
"The workshops are run by experienced tradespeople and aim to give young women an idea of what it takes to be a tradeswoman and the myriad of job opportunities available," Ms Shewring said.
"Students are given hands-on experience of tools used in most trades and gain great skills which will help them in the future for their own lives.
"The tradespeople also mentor the students in making positive career choices, enabling them to earn a reasonable wage and build their self-esteem and confidence.
"We hope that local employers take notice that there are young women in their area who are seriously interested in a trade career."
Central Grampians LLEN Executive Officer Jane Moriarty said the SALT workshops helped break down stereotypes and reinforce to students that jobs do not have genders.
"This was a fabulous initiative for our region and really helped expose young local women to career pathways they wouldn't normally consider. The room had such a positive vibe, and we had great feedback from the students who participated," Ms Moriaty said.
"We would like to thank SALT and the National Careers Institute for bringing this unique program to rural and remote areas and providing students with positive role models that encourage them to build their career aspirations."
For further information please contact: Jessie Newton on 03 5352 3266 or email media@cgllen.org.au.
