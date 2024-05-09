Amazing home with views over Lake Bolac

This spectacular property is the epitome of luxury.
Built in 2019, the home is adorned with cathedral ceilings, and the expansive open-plan living area offers a breathtaking panorama of Lake Bolac plus the comfort of a slow combustion wood heater and a reverse-cycle split-system. The kitchen has electric cooking and easy access to the front and rear entertaining areas.
All four bedrooms are generously proportioned and each has a built-in robe. The modern bathroom has a large shower and vanity, and a separate toilet.
The property also has other features such as a smoke shed, many fruit trees, a fenced vegetable garden, and both town and tank water.
