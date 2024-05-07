Ministerial visit addresses mobile connectivity issues in the region

The Minister for Government Services, Gabrielle Williams MP, visited Ararat on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, a significant step in the government's commitment to addressing the mobile connectivity issues in the region. The Minister met with key stakeholders to discuss and understand the challenges faced by the community.
The Minister joined a roundtable discussion which included Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison, Mayor Bob Sanders, local business owners Nancy Panter, Criag Otte, Sue and Col Macaffer, and Andrew Byron, as well as the President of the Greater Ararat Business Network Tom Clark and committee.
During the dialogue, business community members provided insight into the complex issues concerning inconsistent and insufficient mobile coverage and how these affect businesses and the broader community, including the impact on modern agricultural practices and economic growth.
The disconnect between the increased population and the current profitability model adopted by telecommunication companies was also discussed. The council is committed to working with the Minister and other key stakeholders to resolve longstanding mobile connectivity issues within the region.
"Measures must be put in place to address the partial market failure of connectivity to our region," said Ararat Rural City CEO Dr Tim Harrison. "Council will continue to prioritize infrastructure investment and policy reforms that ensure equitable access to reliable mobile networks for all residents, businesses, and visitors in the region."
