Ambulance Victoria teaching locals how to perform CPR and use an AED

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:24pm, first published May 1 2024 - 12:00pm
Local paramedics will be hosting two community engagement sessions to teach residents of Halls Gap and Pomonal how to perform CPR and how to use an AED.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

