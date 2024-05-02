Koala Lodge is a luxurious retreat in Halls Gap

Koala Lodge is nestled in the picturesque landscape of Halls Gap.
This renovated sanctuary is mere minutes from the town CBD.
Designed for luxury and comfort the home has appealing details such as vintage light fixtures and premium flooring and finishes.
The kitchen, dining, and living areas are an open-plan layout, plus there are two stepped decks and a large patio with a great view of the aforementioned landscape.
High ceilings create a sense of space and there's a combustion heater in the living area.
The main bedroom has a stylish ensuite and all bedrooms are good sizes.
The yards are low-maintenance and surrounded by secure fencing.
