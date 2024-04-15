What are the key benefits of early learning childcare?

Children to begin developing skills required for success in their first few years of school at early learning centres. Picture Shutterstock

Sending your child to an early learning centre is one of the best investments you can make in his or her future.



Despite what some people believe, preschool is more than a glorified form of daycare.

In preschool, young children are given the opportunity to interact with peers and adults in a structured learning environment.



As research has consistently shown, this enables them to begin developing skills required for success in their first few years of school.

Below are some of the specific advantages you can expect your child to gain from an early learning childcare program.

Social skills

Knowing how to cooperate and get along with other people is an essential life skill. It is also arguably the principal benefit of early learning programs, because it serves as the foundation for other important skills.

As kids learn to interact and socialise with one another in a group setting, they simultaneously learn how to behave appropriately in various situations. This includes respecting teachers, following rules, sharing and taking turns. In addition, expressive and receptive language skills start to develop naturally.

Early learning centres put kids in a position to begin developing friendships and building self-confidence. And by participating in group activities, they learn the value of teamwork.

Academic head start

Needless to say, preschool doesn't impose a rigorous course of study. What it does do is help children acquire skills (e.g. motor planning) that serve as the bedrock for long-term success-both within and without an academic setting..

By participating in classroom activities, children learn how to count, recite the alphabet, hold a pencil and recognize speech sounds, among other basic skills. Children who begin developing these abilities prior to kindergarten are more likely to excel in primary school.

Activities in preschool-such as drawing, singing, painting and dancing-are designed to be both fun and educational. As a result, kids become enthusiastic about learning. They develop a positive view of education and look forward to attending school every day.

Routine

Human beings are creatures of habit. When it comes to instilling patterns of responsible behaviour in a child's life, it's never too soon. An early childhood learning program is enormously helpful in this regard. It provides children with structure and gets them into a daily routine; in so doing, it helps prepare them for the demands that will be placed on them each day in school.

Independence

Crucially, preschool gives children time to overcome any anxiety provoked by being separated from their parents. This process takes longer for some children than it does for others. Early learning centres present an ideal opportunity for kids to make the necessary adjustments before school begins, making the first big transition of their lives less stressful.

In a preschool environment, children are also encouraged to perform everyday tasks without assistance from adults, further promoting independence. Examples might include packing their bags, tying their shoes, pouring a glass of juice, preparing food, cleaning up after themselves, and so on.