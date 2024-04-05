Roadworks on track with significant federal funding injection of funds

The Ararat Rural City Council has been awarded $5 million from the Federal Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) for the first stage of the Mount William Road Upgrade project.
The council is contributing $1.25 million for a total project cost of $6.25 million.
Mayor Cr Bob Sanders said, 'We are thrilled to receive this significant investment from the Federal Government towards upgrading Mount William Road in Yalla-Y-Poora.
"The upgrades will make the road safer and improve the efficiency of this route. Cars and trucks won't need to slow down and drive off the narrow road seal onto the gravel shoulders to pass each other.
"It will fix the pot holes and uneven patches, so the journey can be safe and smooth, which we desperately need during harvest time when more trucks use this route."
Mount William Road is critically important for the communities of Maroona, Rossbridge, Tatyoon, Tatyoon North, Langi Logan, Ballyrogan, Challicum, and Yalla-Y-Poora.
These communities are predominantly agricultural producers, with many owning and operating farms that produce wheat, barley, canola, and oats.
This is the key freight route for these communities to the Lakaput Bulk Storage Facility, CHS Broadbent's primary Victorian bulk grain receival facility.
The condition of Mount William Road has been a significant issue for grain growers and the local community for many years. In 2019, Ararat Rural City Council established a Road Capital Working Group comprising the Council, vital local agribusinesses, road users, and key industry leaders.
The Working Group identified roads that needed to be upgraded based on their condition, road class, and strategic importance for the farming community, local economic development, and tourism. Mount William Road was identified as the Working Group's number one priority.
Mount William Road was also identified in the Council's Asset Plan 2022-32 as a road of regional significance and part of the 'rural road backbone' to be developed to service agricultural freight and community and tourist traffic.
The project will reconstruct and widen sections of Mount William Road that need improvement. Works will include excavating and removing the existing degraded road seal and pavement, installing new road base course layers, drainage works, sealing, line marking, safety barriers, and associated safety signage. Council will engage with the local community in Yalla-Y-Poora and the surrounding farms and road users to minimise disruptions during the works.
