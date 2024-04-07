Sustainable Community Grant Funds are open across Ararat community

Ararat Wind Farm Pty Ltd proudly announces the commencement of the 2024 Sustainable Community Grants Fund, which will foster social and environmental sustainability initiatives within the municipalities of Ararat, Northern Grampians, and the Pyrenees.
This initiative reaffirms our commitment to supporting the regions where we operate and promoting long-term community well-being. Ararat Wind Farm Pty Ltd is a leading renewable energy solutions provider in Victoria, committed to sustainability, innovation, and community development. We strive to create a greener and more resilient future for future generations through our projects and initiatives.
Partnered with the esteemed entities Partners Group and OPTrust, the Ararat Wind Farm remains steadfast in its mission to drive sustainable regional development.
"Ararat Rural City Council has been involved through the facilitation of this grants program since 2015, aligning with our commitment to renewable energy targets and emission reduction. This initiative has seen more than $500,000.00 worth of grant funding injected into our region thanks to this program, and we look forward to another successful round in 2024." Ararat Rural
City Council CEO Dr. Tim Harrison said The Sustainable Community Grants Fund aims to provide community groups and organizations with the opportunity to develop innovative and sustainable projects.
To enhance health and education outcomes across the community through long-term partnerships and cohesive projects.
To strengthen community connections and social well-being by focusing on long-term sustainability.
To foster healthy and active communities through the development of relevant projects.
And to promote cultural diversity, creative community activities, and projects.
Application forms are available through the Ararat Rural City Council at (03) 5355 0200 or by downloading the form from www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
Applications are open from Tuesday, 2nd April, and close on Sunday, 21st April.
For more information, contact Phillippa Cairns at 5355 0241, email pcairns@ararat.vic.gov.au, or visit our website, www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
