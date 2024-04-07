The Ararat Advertiser
Sustainable Community Grant Funds are open across Ararat community

By Sheryl Lowe
April 7 2024 - 12:00pm
Ararat Wind Farm Pty Ltd proudly announces the commencement of the 2024 Sustainable Community Grants Fund, which will foster social and environmental sustainability initiatives within the municipalities of Ararat, Northern Grampians, and the Pyrenees.

