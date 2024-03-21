Filmed in Tatyoon, Just a Farmer hits screens nationwide this week

Audiences will witness Leila McDougall's extraordinary talent when the movie Just a Farmer opens in over 100 cinemas nationwide on Thursday, March 21.
Just as compelling is Leila and her husband Sean's commitment to the mental well-being of their farmer friends, so much so that they self-funded the initial $500,000 to begin making this movie.
Just a Farmer is a powerful narrative that breaks new ground, fostering understanding and assuring individuals they don't face darkness alone.
Actors, extras, family, and volunteers attended a movie preview at the Ararat cinema on Saturday, March 16.
Among invited guests was Member of the Victorian Legislative Council Joe McCracken, who said after seeing the movie, "I am no movie critic, but I know what I saw on the screen tonight.
"It was authentic, real life, professional, and they have certainly punched above their weight with this movie.
"And Leila McDougall, first-time actor, how good she was," he said.
One farmer in Australia commits suicide every ten days; tragic as that is, the movie is about more than the suicide; it is about the family left behind, the stigma surrounding suicide, the silence, and the friends who cross the road to avoid you rather than cross your path if you have been affected by the death of someone by suicide.
It's about resilience, family, community, and the vital job of farmers.
Member of the House of Representatives Dan Tehan congratulated the McDougalls on their commitment to the movie and the message of good mental health in the farming community.
Ms McDougall wrote, produced, and played the lead role in the film, which was filmed almost entirely on their couple's Tatyoon farm.
Although her husband does not appear on screen, he is as integral to the movie's success as those who do.
He was responsible for the authenticity of each farming scene, which is why they produced the movie themselves.
They said they would not be swayed from their vision of authentically portraying the challenges and triumphs of a resilient farmer in rural Australia or the often overlooked voices of rural communities.
"I thought the movie was outstanding, well done, and I hope it encourages people to talk to each other and share their struggles," Ms Cecilia Meyers said.
Ms McDougall played the lead role, their daughter Vivien played her daughter in the movie, and a friend's son, Oliver Overton, played the role of her early teen son.
Oliver's portrayal of Eric was both brilliant and heartbreaking.
When Leila's character, Allison, has the tough talk with her children about their Dad, he asks her, "Is there anything I can do to make you feel better."
Equally moving is Sally's question of whether she'll go to heaven when she dies.
In addition to the locals who played active roles, they convinced successful Australian actors Robert Taylor, Joel Jackson, Susan Pryor, Damien Walshe-Howling, and Trevor Jamieson to play leading roles. This, combined with first-timers to the role and the brilliance of director Simon Lyndon, has produced a silver-screen movie about farmers that began with just an idea.
"We had no funding to begin the project, no government funding or grants, so we funded the movie to get started, and then gradually local individuals and businesses got on board, and we eventually raised the two million dollars it took to finish the movie," Ms. McDougall said.
"You'd be surprised at some of the responses we got from people we approached.
"For example, who'd want to see a movie about a farmer?
"Who'd want to watch a movie about a farmer?
"They have the most important job in the world; without a farmer, we don't eat," she said.
These statements and their commitment to the movie's message spurred them on.
In addition to spreading the word about how to care for farmers, the message is about honour and helping them be proud of what they do.
"Farmers are not just farmers, they're farmers," she said. "And they do the most important job in the world; they feed us."
Audiences will wonder how Leila McDougall, a first-time actor, could command the screen as she did. She, however, credits director Simon Lyndon and her acting coach Damien Walshe-Howling.
Mr Lyndon said about Just a Farmer, "I aspired to offer more than a narrative; it's a call to inspire conversations, break the silence around mental health, and in doing so, clear the imprints and melt hearts."
Just a Farmer will screen in Horsham and Ararat cinemas on Thursday, March 21, and run for two weeks.
Photos by Sheryl Lowe and Dan Clough
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.