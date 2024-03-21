The Ararat car show attracted car buffs to the weekend four-day festival

Ararat rocked to the sound of the greatest hits of the 60's for the four-day Jailhouse Rock Festival, named after the famous Elvis Presley classic, with the car show a significant attraction.
Music, food, dancing, shiny cars, trucks, bikes, trade stands, and food kept the weekend entertainment going for locals and visitors alike.
The car show on Saturday morning attracted car buffs from around the region. It featured an impressive lineup of cars of all makes, models, and vivid colours.
People enjoyed a leisurely stroll through the blocked off street with ease, oohing and aahing over the line-up while others rocked to live music on a pop-up dance floor in front of the Shire Hall.
"We hold this festival for the fun and enjoyment of it, but also to bring people to the city. It helps boost the economy and hopefully will attract people to return," Assistant Festival Director Bernadine Streeter said.
She is the owner of a vivid orange 1934 Ford and a confessed car buff; she enjoys the event and the benefits it brings to the community in fun and relaxation.
Holdens and Fords of all eras vied for the most popular as usual because for those who can remember the days when they were the fundamental modes of transportation.
Stephen Ibbeson had his 1984 Holden VK on the show next door to a Dodge Dart '68 and a WV Holden '81 owned by Phillip Wright.
The three significant events, the Jailhouse Rock Festival, Just a Farmer Premiere, and the Women on Farms Gathering, stretched the available accommodation in Ararat.
ARCC Mayor Bob Sanders even offered the country hospitality of his spare room to visitors for the WOF event to ensure no one was turned away from the weekend's events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.