'Short, but memorable': 18,000 converge on Moyston for Pitch Festival

Across the Labour Day long weekend, thousands of tourists from Melbourne and around Australia filed out of Ararat as the seventh edition of Pitch Music & Arts Festival was brought to a halt.
Through consultation with authorities, the festival was cancelled on Sunday following an updated fire danger warning for the last day of Pitch.
Despite the interruptions, festival-goer Venessa Misale said communication from Pitch was "very good" and organisers made the right call.
"If you had reception, the Pitch team would reply within a couple hours to your queries on messenger," she explained.
"I do think it was the right call to slowly start moving people out as it's a one way in and out situation to leave the event, but it was probably made too late in the day as many people had already started drinking, creating a problem when expecting people to drive home."
Festivalgoers without a vehicle were able to use a free bus service to shuttle from the festival to Ararat station to get home safely.
Despite the blistering heat, party-goers had plenty of activities to keep cool and safe while having a good time.
"My time spent at Pitch was short but memorable, the music was perfect, I was able to enjoy my time there under the sprinklers surrounded by friends," Misale explained.
Pitch's Community barbecue was still in full effect with the total money raised to be revealed in the coming weeks.
During the hottest parts of the weekend, visitors had the chance to escape the heat at places like the Ararat pool, giving tourists a taste of the Grampians.
"Ararat was a very welcoming country town, locals at the cafes and shops were super helpful. I would definitely come again," Misale said.
A spokesperson from Pitch said they wanted to send their "appreciation" to the 'People of Pitch' for their patience and cooperation.
"Our community has been a driving force over the last seven years," the statement read. "We kindly request your patience as we navigate through the details (refunds) and will update you as soon as we have more information available."
