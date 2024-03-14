Ararat locals among Federation TAFE Awards for Excellence recipients

Federation TAFE's outstanding achievers were celebrated at the 2024 Federation TAFE Awards for Excellence.
The were 40 award winners announced at a gala event in Ballarat, on Thursday February, 29.
Federation TAFE deputy chief executive, Darren Gray, congratulated the recipients who were awarded for their outstanding achievements, determination, and enterprise as students, apprentices, trainees, and teachers.
"The award winners have shown excellence in pursuit of their studies and chosen careers and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make within their communities and industries," said Dr Gray.
Among the recipients were two Ararat locals.
Sam Jones, who studied a certificate III in engineering, won the AF Gason award.
"I feel a great deal of satisfaction to receive this award and like my perseverance has paid off," said Ms Jones.
"More importantly I have been encouraged by so many people, particularly my partner Melanie and my team leaders, Jaymee and Aaron.
"I have met with a few roadblocks along the way but that has only made me more determined.
"Importantly I have learnt that I can do this and do it well because I have the skills and ability regardless of gender which is unimportant when you just strive for quality."
Ann Brasser, who studied a certificate III in commercial cookery, recieved the Nature's Cargo Award.
"I feel very honoured to receive the award," she said.
"It's definitely a reflection on my boss who has provided a fantastic workplace that I love to work in. It makes it very easy and enjoyable to learn my trade."
Among the recipients was six Wimmera locals, including diploma of nursing student Tammy McDonald, who was awarded Federation TAFE Trainee of the Year.
