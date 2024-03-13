The call for change: Breaking down the HECS-HELP debt overhaul

The Australian Universities Accord may change the way students complete their education. Picture Shutterstock

For many, tertiary education is an essential part of life - it presents an opportunity to develop skills, enabling them to pursue rewarding professional careers in highly desirable careers such as teaching and nursing. In recent years, however, universities have experienced substantial disruptions - from changing employment needs, skills shortages within critical industries, and cost pressures impacting students, the higher education sector has faced a rising swell of change.

Recognising the need to prepare the university sector for the future of education, key stakeholders in the sector have come together with a framework of proposed changes, looking at ways that critical components, such as the funding and teaching models, can be changed to better prepare new graduates for the future.



Released in February 2024, the Australian Universities Accord proposes a series of changes that may fundamentally change the way that Masters in Educational Leadership students complete their education.

University costs can be substantial

Key to the Universities Accord was recognising that the current funding model does not adequately meet the nation's skills needs. Most university funding comes from grants for universities to teach qualifications, known as the Commonwealth Grant Scheme (CGS).

Additional funding is received through several other income channels - fees paid by international students, as well as grant money and commercial investment income - private companies paying for universities to conduct research.

It's important to note that university infrastructure costs can also be substantial. It's not cheap to build a new university building, particularly in an environment where construction is in high demand. However, infrastructure funding is often a secondary priority - funded by university profit margins, if any exist. This can be detrimental for regional and rural institutions, where funding often barely covers costs.

The challenges of unpaid placements

Challenges are not solely restricted to the funding model of universities, however - for many courses, such as teaching and nursing, students need to undertake practical placements for extended periods.

As education standards have increased, so has the number of required placement hours. For example, pre-service teachers in some states need to undertake between sixty and eighty days of unpaid placement over a two-year period. This is a significant amount of time and can often lead to extreme financial distress for those who need to complete mandatory placement requirements.

As a part of reforms, the Universities Accord calls for a rethink of placements, specifically calling for payments and financial support when placements are a necessary part of coursework, such as in industries like teaching and nursing. It is hoped that this rethink encourages broader reform, with the report noting that universities should have an obligation to not only teach students, but also advocate for their needs when completing qualifications.

Supporting R&D investment

Australia is well known for its outsized research output for its population. Many inventions have been developed and brought to the world, such as the invention of Wi-Fi in the 1990s, a revolutionary development that many of us take for granted in today's interconnected world.

As a nation, Australia has contributed a wide range of inventions and innovations to the broader public, such as forensic lights for investigators, aircraft escape slides, the cochlear implant, and of course, Vegemite. In recent years, however, research and development funding has been declining - with recent data indicating that compared to other developed nations, Australia invests far less in research than comparable benchmarks.

It's well documented that increased R&D funding can help make Australia a more desirable place to work and live - and it can also have big benefits for the economy, with some research estimating that a small increase in investment in R&D could have tens of billions of dollars worth of benefits.

The Universities Accord notes that as untapped potential - by not investing in research, Australia potentially could fall behind in the innovation game - a far from desirable outcome in today's rapidly innovating world.

Small steps for big changes

It's crucial to recognise that the Universities Accord is not calling for every change to happen instantly. Noting the need for substantial, transformative change, Education Minister Jason Clare noted that "It (the Accord) will help us build a better and fairer education system where no one is held back, and no one is left behind."

It will take time for change to occur - and with nearly fifty recommendations and targets contained within the report, it's clear that the Accord seeks to be a blueprint for the education sector for tomorrow and beyond.