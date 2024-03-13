Women on Farms Gathering, a three-day event heads to Ararat this week

The annual Women on Farms Gathering, a three-day event, will take place in Ararat this coming weekend from March 15 to 17.
"We're thrilled to share that approximately 85 rural and regional ladies from across Victoria have already registered to attend," Organiser Chris Rippon said.
This weekend's celebration will be the 34th gathering of Women on Farms.
The weekend program will feature stories told by ladies about their farm life experiences.
These include falling in love while sipping Cab Savs during California's Nappa Valley sunsets and setting up a winery near Ararat with her husband.
Another will share her life from a farming background to a career as a respected fashion designer, to promoting agriculture, supporting farmer health, and becoming a filmmaker.
Green eggs will feature in another tale, along with a passion and huge talent for gardening on an Ararat farm.
Combining a career in rural health with a huge role in RFDS Victoria, plus a long history in business ownership in healthcare and community service, to a busy Mum involved in major roles in local government, sporting association roles, and school executive roles, all whilst farming sheep & grain in the Ararat district.
These stories and more will be woven amongst meals, get-togethers, visits to popular spots in Ararat , and future planning for the organisation.
"The order of the weekend is to enjoy lots of fun, laughter, and reflection," Ms Rippon said.
An important achievement by women in 1986 was the establishment of the Rural Women's Network, which brought together women from across the country to unify their demands and empower one another in agriculture.
Women living on farms were once considered the farmer's wife, but that has changed.
The eventual establishment of the Australian Women in Agriculture organisation in 1993 and the legal recognition of women as farmers in 1994 are also incredibly important achievements, with effects still being felt today.
Until then, a woman was not legally allowed to call herself a farmer.
With that change, Australia's farmer numbers almost doubled overnight when the 'silent partner' on farms was recognized as farmers in their own right.
