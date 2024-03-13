The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Song, Story, Dance, Ceremony and Celebration, Lake Bolac EEL Festival

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 14 2024 - 11:00am, first published March 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The versatility of eels, a Yoorook Commission update, and the environmental history of the Hopkins River will be on the agenda for the Forum at the 14th Lake Bolac Eel Festival on March 22 and 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.