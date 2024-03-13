Song, Story, Dance, Ceremony and Celebration, Lake Bolac EEL Festival

The versatility of eels, a Yoorook Commission update, and the environmental history of the Hopkins River will be on the agenda for the Forum at the 14th Lake Bolac Eel Festival on March 22 and 23.
The festival is held every two years to mark the autumn gathering of local First Nations for the eel migration season.
The forum is a central part of the festival, which has the theme 'Song, Story, Dance, Ceremony and Celebration,' and will be held on the Saturday morning of the festival from 11am to 1.00pm with time for audience questions.
"The festival forum is a popular and important part of the festival," said chair Rachel Taylor.
The forum offers a unique opportunity to delve into the work that directly impacts the region's environmental and cultural assets, making it a must-attend event for those interested in these aspects.
The speakers, including Wergaia/Wamba Wamba Elder and Yoorrook Justice Commission chair, Prof. Eleanor Bourke; Tasmanian geographer, ecologist, eel advocate, and Ph.D. candidate Malcolm S. Johnson; and Deakin University's Honorary Associate Environmental Humanities Professor, Dr. Rod Giblett, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the forum.
Festival goers will also hear from Tyson Lovett-Murray, a former World Heritage Ranger on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape. Tyson has worked in numerous roles in the Aboriginal community, from land management to community services.
Don't miss the captivating Indigenous dance practice, a cultural highlight of the forum, presented by Festival Cultural Adviser Adeline Thomas and Indigenous Cultural Artist Brett Clarke.
Lake Bolac, in the Western District of Victoria, is sacred to the First Nations people of the area. It has hosted a large gathering of clans for the eel season. They met for special and important business, the exchange of ceremony and lore, trading of goods, and marriage celebrations.
Tickets to the festival have been kept at the same price as the last festival in 2022 and can be purchased via eelfestival.org.au
Ararat Rural City Council, the Willaura and Lake Bolac Bendigo Community Bank, Pitch, GWM Water, Glenelg Hopkins CMA, Regional Arts Victoria, South West TAFE, and Beyond Bolac Catchment Action Group sponsor it.
