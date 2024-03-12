Get ready to rock at the Jailhouse Rock Festival extravaganza this weekend

Ararat is about to experience an exclusive rock' n' roll extravaganza this weekend when the four-day Jailhouse Rock Festival hits the town.
It's a high-energy weekend with a full program, offering a unique experience for everyone.
Car shows, best-dressed competitions, rock and roll dancing, and food options are available across the district.
A movie and hot dog night start the weekend off, followed by a Friday Barkly Street cruise and the evening rock and roll extravaganza.
More cars will be on show on Saturday with the Show Us Your Wheels display, followed by the Rock and Roll Revival in the Town Hall on Saturday night.
Prepare to be blown away by the Rock 'n' Roll Revival, a high-energy show brought to life by some of Australia's most talented rock' n' roll artists: Rick Hudson, Blue Moon Boys, The Ricky Nelson Show, Dizzy Davidson, Rock'A'Dees, The Strays, Runaway Boys, and Ezra Lee and his Boogie Woogie Band.
The boys will headline the Ararat Jailhouse Rock Festival on Saturday, March 16 so get ready for an evening of that music with no expiry date, the golden hits of rock' n' roll legends like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eddie Cochran, Fats Domino, Little Richard, Ricky Nelson, Carl Perkins, Gene Vincent, The Big Bopper and more.
The music is a nostalgic journey waiting to happen.
Sunday's events at the Ararat Turf Club will feature a truck and motorbike show, kids' entertainment, food, and more rock and roll.
Rock and Roll Revival will make an additional appearance as part of the festivities on Sunday to look after all the rock'n'roll dancers in attendance and those who love the music.
