ARCC taking the next steps in search for the Lake Bolac childcare investment

Ararat Rural City Council will begin exploring private sector and not-for-profit options for investment in childcare services in Lake Bolac after the results of a recent community survey confirms a very strong demand for the service.
"Families in Lake Bolac have been crying out for childcare services for a long time," said ARCC chief executive Dr Tim Harrison.
"Now we have the evidence to demonstrate that a childcare provider can establish a viable service in Lake Bolac.
"The Council is acting with urgency to deliver childcare outcomes for the communities in Lake Bolac and surrounding areas."
The survey formed part of the Lake Bolac & Surrounds Childcare Demand & Feasibility Study undertaken by the Council.
Community consultation occurred over December 2023 to January 2024, and a total of 45 survey responses were received for a total of 71 children who need childcare places.
The demand for childcare places for pre-school aged children ranged from 34 places to 41 places per day. On top of this, the demand for Outside of School Care ranges from 4 to 10 places per session.
The next steps will include discussions with potential childcare centre developers and service providers on the provision of services in Lake Bolac.
In regional areas such as Lake Bolac, access to childcare is critical for attracting and retaining families, and the energy, skills and capabilities that they bring to the regions.
Childcare enables parents and carers the ability to access employment or education and training opportunities, particularly for women.
Attending childcare also provides developmental, social and educational benefits for children, and can assist with providing a positive foundation for a child's future wellbeing and success.
