The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ARCC Networking breakfast to give locals insights into regional business

John Hall
By John Hall
March 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat RSL will host a networking business breakfast on Wednesday, March 13, hosted by the Ararat Rural City Council and the Greater Ararat Business Network.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.