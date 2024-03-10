ARCC Networking breakfast to give locals insights into regional business

Ararat RSL will host a networking business breakfast on Wednesday, March 13, hosted by the Ararat Rural City Council and the Greater Ararat Business Network.
The event aims to deliver attendees with insights into regional developments, business trends, and innovative strategies driving success.
ARCC chief executive Dr Tim Harrison will be a presenter at the breakfast alongside GABN president Cam Conboy, and ATG developers Niraj Singh and Adam Butera.
These community leaders and industry experts will share their perspectives on the local business landscape.
Ararat Rural City Council is committed to fostering economic development and building a thriving business environment, collaborating to promote growth, innovation, and connectivity within the Greater Ararat Business community.
In other recent efforts to grow the business environment of Ararat, ARCC launched its Kick-Start Grants program which offers grants, valued at $2500, that aim to provide crucial financial support to businesses taking the step into Ararat's main street.
