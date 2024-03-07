Ararat Gallery TAMA welcomes renowned textiles artist Sarah Amos for talk

Ararat Gallery TAMA is hosting an artist talk by textile artist Sarah Amos on Friday, March 15.
The event is being held in conjunction with Grampians Texture, which is held in Halls Gap from Saturday March, 16 until Thursday, March 21.
Amos will be teaching a workshop about combining textile and printing methods.
Sarah Amos has been making large scale prints for over 28 years and has developed a hybrid print and textile technique that encompasses printmaking, appliqué and yarn.
Originally from Australia, Sarah moved to the USA to study at Tamarind Institute of Lithography in New Mexico where she became a master printer.
Sarah works and lives in her large etching studio in East Fairfield, Vermont and maintains an active international and national exhibition schedule alongside her commitment to teaching and collaborating.
Sarah also teaches from her home studio seasonally and has been as a visiting professor at Williams, Dartmouth and Bennington Colleges in the USA.
Gallery Coordinator, Katy Mitchell said audiences can expect to hear insights into the specialised techniques Sarah uses in her creative practice, and the different aspects of a dynamic art career.
"Artist talks are a wonderful way to connect with artists on a deeper level - to hear about their evolution and artmaking process gives great insight into their work," Ms Mitchell said.
The Artist Talk on 15 March begins at 11am and will run for one hour. Entry is free, with bookings essential for seating capacity.
Bookings can be made via the Gallery website.
