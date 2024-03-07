Moyston Pitch Festival promises sonic soundscapes, community support

The Pitch Music & Arts Festival is set to return to Moyston for its seventh edition over the Labour Day long weekend.
With an expected attendance of 18,000, the festival will contribute to the local community, supporting bushfire recovery efforts in Pomonal by donating one dollar for every food item sold at the community barbecue.
Festival-goers will flood to the foothills of the Grampian plains for four days of a distinct blend of sonic soundscapes and curated art selections.
A festival spokesperson confirmed organisers are expecting another sold-out event of 18,000 attendees on March 8-9 when most patrons will be driving through Ararat and Moyston, and residents can expect all patrons to leave the site on March 12.
Following the devastating damage that saw more than 45 homes lost in bushfires across Pomonal and Dadswell Bridge, Pitch will be donating $1 for every food item sold at the community barbecue to aid in the rebuild and recovery efforts for the bushfire-affected community of Pomonal.
Pitch reiterated patrons will be encouraged to purchase burgers, sausage sizzles, and bacon and egg rolls from the community barbecue to support this cause.
Ararat Rural City resident, Lydia Jackson, who will be helping out at the BBQ, told the Ararat Advertiser the festival "injects heaps of money" into the community each year.
"Last year we did about $45,000 and over the last seven years we have been able to dish out over $200,000 to our local community," she explained.
"There will be tens of thousands of people visiting our region, and a lot of them will come back so it adds to the tourism of our town.
"The good thing is that it is outside money, it is coming from people from Melbourne, interstate, and even outside the country."
In 2023 the festival conducted an assessment with IER, who specialises in event and industry research.
It established that the event was directly responsible for bringing 17,143 visitors to the Ararat region.
The festival generated an economic impact of more than $10 million in Ararat.
Visitors from intrastate (57.2%) and interstate (29.3%) making up the majority of this impact.
In 2024, The Moyston-Willaura FNC, Moyston Primary School, Moyston CFA, Pomonal CC and Moyston Easter Market will benefit from the Pitch Community barbecue.
To complement the music programme, the festival will offer an array of unique experiences, with a new purpose-built Greenhouse space, additional wellness experiences at the Pitch Pavilion as well as the usual hidden renegade parties and immersive art.
The new Pitch Greenhouse will transform from a recharge haven during the day to an experimental playground at night, featuring DJs and takeovers from Skylab Radio, Deep Water, Navy Blue Radio, and a pop-up bar by Quiet Time.
The Pitch Pavilion, a space nestled under a canopy of trees, will offer immersive experiences such as wellness workshops, ambient DJ sets, and yoga.
New to the space for 2024 will be massages, and sessions with a reiki healer, and festival-goers can book in for tarot card-reading sessions.
Mrs Jackson explained she has never had a bad experience with patrons at the event, with attendees always willing to support the local community.
"The people who come are always lovely people, they are considerate of where they have come through and I think they'll be very willing to come back and donate money to our barbecue, especially given the effect the recent bushfires have had on the community," she said.
Ahead of the major event, Pitch wants patrons to focus equally on looking after each other, and supporting the local community.
"We are so lucky to hold our event in this region so let's continue to support it in the same way it has supported us," a spokesperson said.
"Take care of yourselves, take care of your mates, respect the environment around you, and look out for one another."
For more information, visit https://www.pitchfestival.com.au/ or https://www.facebook.com/pitchmusicfestival.
