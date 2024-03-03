Council evaluates Norfolk pines' fate amid concerns over health and climate

At an Ararat Rural City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 27, councillors moved a motion to begin an assessment on the significance of several Norfolk Island pine trees that stand aside Barkly Street.
The assessment comes as the trees 'appear to be in poor or very poor condition', according to the council.
"[The report to council] does highlight the susceptibility of this species, in particular to disease and heat stress, in any environment that is not its natural environment, [that] being Norfolk Island," Cr Joe Armstrong said.
ARCC suggests the increased temperatures and reduced rainfall makes the local environment less supportive of the species.
Norfolk Island pine trees are an evergreen conifer native to Norfolk Island where the annual average rainfall is 1312mm.
The annual rainfall in Ararat is 585.5mm.
The highest daily average temperature ever recorded on Norfolk Island was 28.4 degrees in February 1996, and the lowest daily average temperature ever recorded was 6.2 degrees in July 1953.
Ararat's highest daily average temperature ever recorded was 44.7 degrees in February 2009 and lowest daily average temperature was 4.7 degrees in May 1977.
The assessment is looking to ascertain the historical significance of the trees and identify suitable replacement tree species for when the current trees reach their end of life.
Also at the meeting, councillors moved a motion to endorse the exploration of options for private sector or not-for-profit investment in childcare services in Lake Bolac.
A childcare demand and feasibility study for Lake Bolac was carried out by Ararat Rural City Council with the between December 2023 and January 2024.
The study showed a strong demand for childcare in Lake Bolac.
According to the study, insufficient childcare places in Lake Bolac has been a long standing issue and creates significant challenges for families in the communities.
"It's well proven childcare is an essential component now for young families," said Cr Henry Burridge.
"It's very difficult to balance the issues of work [and] life.
"I think out in the rural community its probably more critical to try and get that support."
