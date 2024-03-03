The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Council evaluates Norfolk pines' fate amid concerns over health and climate

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated March 6 2024 - 1:59pm, first published March 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At an Ararat Rural City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 27, councillors moved a motion to begin an assessment on the significance of several Norfolk Island pine trees that stand aside Barkly Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.