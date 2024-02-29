Elmhurst, Beaufort community meetings being held regarding Bayindeen fire

Two community meetings will be held on Friday, March 1, relating to the Bayindeen Rocky Road bushfire.
The two meeting will be at the Elmhurst Community Hall at 11am and at the Beaufort Shire Hall at 3pm.
The meetings will also be livestreamed on the Ararat Rural City Council and Pyrenees Shire Council Facebook pages.
The Bayindeen Rocky Road bushfire started on Thursday, February 22 and burned east towards Raglan and Beaufort before turning north.
By the time the fire had been brough under control on Thursday, February 28, having burned over 22,000 ha of land between Ararat and Ballarat.
The Bayindeen Rocky Road bushfire was one of five major blazes to take hold in a busy February for the CFA and emergency crews in Western Victoria.
Two fires had collectively burned over 6000 ha in and around the Grampians National Park a week prior, threatening the towns of Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge.
In addition to significant livestock loss, 46 homes were destroyed by those fires.
