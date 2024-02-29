AML in cryptocurrency: Why it matters

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have moved from fringe curiosity to legitimacy in the eyes of institutional investors and corporations, establishing themselves in the global financial market. With the growing popularity of crypto assets, many concerns have been raised over the regulatory compliance of cryptocurrency companies that provide services for trading or those issuing digital assets.



The reason was the increased misuse of cryptocurrencies by bad market actors for money laundering, sanctions bypassing, financing of terrorism, and other illegal activities. It created regulatory challenges in crypto that the industry had to solve while avoiding hampering the positive qualities of digital assets.

To avoid illegal funds movements, global regulations came up with anti-money laundering measures (AML).

What is AML crypto compliance?

AML refers to the regulations, procedures, and technologies that cryptocurrency businesses (such as exchanges, wallet providers, and other service entities) must follow to detect and report money laundering activities. Money laundering involves disguising the origins of illegally obtained money, typically through transfers involving foreign banks or legitimate businesses.

When registering on regulated crypto exchanges, users are proposed to pass KYC verification. KYC (know-your-customer) is an essential part of AML compliance. It involves protocols that ensure that every operation with crypto assets can be linked to an identity. KYC implies providing the user's full name, address, ID, and other documents. Thus, if any suspicious user's activity is detected, the origins of funds can be confirmed on a crypto exchange.

In addition, if a user wants to make sure the bitcoins one buys are not linked to any illegal activity, one may conduct Bitcoin AML check. It just takes entering the wallet address currency and paying a fee.

What does AML include?

AML cryptocurrency regulations aim to prevent these digital assets from being used to launder money, finance terrorism, or engage in other illegal activities. Compliance with these regulations involves:

KYC (verifying the identity of customers).

Transaction monitoring ( monitoring of customer cryptocurrency transactions to identify and report suspicious activities).

Record keeping (detailed records of customer identities, transaction histories, and other documentation).

Reporting (a potentially suspicious transaction that could be indicative of money laundering or terrorist financing must be reported to the relevant authorities).

Risk assessment (evaluating the products and services offered, understanding the customer base, etc.).

Sanctions screening (screening customers against global sanctions lists to ensure that the business is not inadvertently facilitating transactions for individuals or entities associated with terrorism or other crimes).

AML compliance is particularly challenging due to the anonymous nature of transactions and the global and decentralised operation of digital assets. Regulators worldwide are continually updating their guidelines on cryptocurrency security, so crypto businesses must remain agile to ensure ongoing compliance.