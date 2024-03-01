Willaura Health Care residents benefit from $8,000 Auxiliary donations

Residents at Willaura Health Care and Parkland House Hostel have benefited from generous donations by the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary has donated $8,000 worth of items, including three recliner chairs, metal artwork for the residents' gardens and large format digital clocks for each resident.
The funds have been raised by the Auxiliary through the annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market and catering for events such as the Mount William Charolais Sale.
"We are pleased to be able to provide these items to improve the lives of our residents and patients at Willaura Health Care and Parkland House Hostel," Willaura Auxiliary president Heather Fleming said.
"Our market raises approximately $7000 annually and over the past 18 years since its inception we have raised more than $100,000 for the health service at Willaura.
"We are extremely grateful to all those who support our fundraisers and enable us to make donations such as this."
East Grampians Health Service chief executive Nick Bush thanked the Auxiliary for the donation of the equipment to the health service.
"The Auxiliary members are tireless supporters of Willaura Health Care, and our residents, patients and staff benefit from the equipment donated, as well as their onsite visits to our residents," he said.
"The annual Willaura Market is a popular event and not only does it raise valuable funds for the health service, but also brings together the Willaura and wider community."
