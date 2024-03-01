The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Willaura Health Care residents benefit from $8,000 Auxiliary donations

By Staff Reporters
March 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents at Willaura Health Care and Parkland House Hostel have benefited from generous donations by the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.