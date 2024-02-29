Tatyoon wins Grampians Cricket's U16 championship after dominant season

Tatyoon's under 16 mixed cricket side has capped off a dominant summer by claiming the 2023/24 Grampians Cricket Association championship.
The side lost only two games all season in the three-team competition, beating Swifts Great Western in the grand final on Sunday, February 25.
Batting first, Swifts Great Western started things strong with a 99-run opening wicket.
Jacob Dunn retired not out after passing the half century.
Jack Harney's wicket fell for 37.
Ryder Sullivan, Charlie Dunn and Tom Collins each got a start in the middle order but were sent back in their teens, while the lower order fizzled.
Tatyoon's George King posted the best figures of the innings (2/19) while Will Chamings also claimed a couple.
Chasing 163, Tatyoon were tested early.
Dunn ended the opening partnership before it got started, sending Jade Bulger to the pavilion for three.
King and Rishi Kalluri steadied the ship with a 41-run partnership.
Kalluri fell for 20, while King combined with Chamings to bound towards their side's target.
Both players raised the willow and retired on unbeaten half tons.
Harry Evans and Euan Lennie closed in on Swifts Great Western's total, claiming the eight-wicket win with 11 overs spare.
