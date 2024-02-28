Ararat Gears Up for Inspire Inclusion International Women's Day 2024

International Women's Day is a global celebration highlighting the achievements of women and promoting gender equality.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Jo Armstrong, Ararat Rural City Council will lead a complimentary morning tea highlighting three remarkable presenters who embody empowerment, progression, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity within our community.
The event is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024; the Ararat community is welcome to attend the transformative #InspireInclusion event in honor of International Women's Day.
Commencing at 10:30 am at the Ararat RSL, this occasion assures a morning brimming with inspiration as three exceptional speakers-mothers and business leaders, Carly Flecknoe, Ellie McDougall, and Tali Kaur share their distinctive journeys and insights.
Attendees will have the opportunity to glean insights from the diverse journeys of these incredible women, each a mum and successful business operator in her own right.
Highlights of #InspireInclusion International Women's Day 2024 event includes candid and inspiring talks from three accomplished speakers, real-life stories of resilience, success, and inclusivity, networking opportunities with like-minded individuals, and an emphasis on the importance of diversity and breaking down barriers.
Register through the Eventbrite link by February 28 to secure your spot at this event.
Registration is encouraged to guarantee your place and ensure you don't miss out on this empowering experience.
RSVP: Eventbrite: https://www.trybooking.com/CPBMO
