Pomonal, St Andrews dominates final round ahead of vital semi-final clash

Pomonal sent a strong message to the Grampians Cricket Association in the final round of competition.
Meanwhile, St Andrews made easy work of Halls Gap and Swifts/Great Western 2 won by more than 100 runs.
Playing at Central Park, Pomonal took on the minor premiers Swifts/Great Western 1.
The Combine won the toss and, keen to set the tempo, elected to bat first.
Jayden McCartney was solid as a rock, hitting 55 runs off 61 deliveries, including eight fours.
However, he could not establish a game-defining partnership; Eckle, Marrow and Dunn came and went for partnerships of 33, 39 and 18 before Jayden McCartney by Tyler Cronin.
Cronin picked up the threatening Aiden Graveson two balls later, and Swifts/Great Western 1 were 5/93.
The off-spinner dismissed Tom Fitzgerald and Matt Heffer in consecutive overs, and Corey Taylor picked up Bradley Carter cheaply; the first-placed side was 8/114.
Jarrod Illig (24) and Darby Grinham (21) stood tall at the tail, but after the latter caught deep, Cronin claimed his fifth wicket, and Swifts/Great Western 1 was all out for 158 from 33.3 overs.
Needing just under four runs an over, Pomonal were slow to start and were 0/20 off the first 10 overs.
Lynden Brewis (27) and Clayton Mackley (23) saw off the new ball and nearly amassed a 50-run partnership when Illig dismissed the latter in the 16th over.
Brewis was bowled by Eckel in the 22nd over, and the Tigers needed five runs an over to win.
McCartney exacted revenge on Cronin (13) by dismissing him 27th over, bringing captain Matt Peel to the crease with the in-form Taylor.
The duo dispatched the ball to all parts of the park, hitting 72 runs in almost eight overs.
Taylor finished with 58* off 51 balls, with five fours and a six, while Peel hit the winning runs to end on 34* off 30 balls with two sixes.
St Andrews hit more than eight runs an over to defeat Halls Gap.
Luke Stevens looked solid for the home side, hitting 58 runs from 114 deliveries; the opener was dismissed on the final ball of the innings, stumped by Jack Ganley off Caleb Summers' bowling.
Charlie Mcintosh (24 runs), Joshua Leith (23) and Rikki McIntosh (13*) helped the hosts finish with 8/175.
Sam Summers for the Saints with 3/25 off eight overs. Caleb Summers ended with 2/20.
In reply, St Andrews played like a team with evening plans, with four of its six batters scoring faster than a run a ball.
Ganley was a shining light, hitting 51 runs off 29 balls with eight boundaries, including four sixes.
Captain Wian Stears finished with 38* off 32 with three fours and three sixes. Paul Menzies added 34 runs off 18 balls.
St Andrew chased down the target inside 21 overs to win by seven wickets.
McIntosh snared 2/29 off four overs, while Caleb Bretherton was the most economical with 0/24 off five overs.
While the Combine's Second XI didn't make the finals, the side can hold their heads high.
After almost defeating Rhymney/Moyston 1 a week earlier, they were keen to take on Rhymney/Moyston 2.
Playing at home, Swifts/Great Western 2 won the toss and elected to bat.
The decision paid dividends, with Craig Marrow hitting 106* off 130, which included 12 fours.
Together with Stewart MacPherson, the pair hit a third wicket, 132-run partnership, before Paul Baker bowled him for 46 runs.
In the final four overs, Marrow and Jack Harney hit 40 runs, including four boundaries and four threes, a remarkable achievement after 240 deliveries.
Swifts/Great Western 2 ended its 40 overs with 4/189. Nathan Quick was the pick of the bowlers with 2/21 off eight overs.
In reply, Rhymney/Moyston 2 got off to a bad start; Harney dismissed Wayne Gason for a duck before Quick and Lucas Ralph were sent back to the pavilion by Marc Collins.
Baker (8 off 52 balls) and Euan Lennie (31 off 51 balls) provided some resistance, but the run rate was too great.
Rhymney/Moyston 2 saw out its 40 overs, finishing at 8/73.
Marc Collins was the standout, finishing with 3/3 off eight overs, including six maidens.
Tom Collins (2/8) and Nicholson (2/3) helped Swifts/Great Western 2 to the 116-run victory.
Chalambar forfeited its match against Rhymney/Moyston 1.
After 16 rounds of action, the top four will face off to play in the all-important semi-finals
On Saturday, March 2, first-place Swifts/Great Western 1 will look to bounce back against fourth-placed Halls Gap at Central Park.
On Sunday, March 3, Pomonal takes on St Andrews in a second versus third contest at Central Park.
The winners will play in the grand final on Sunday, March 10, at Central Park.
The B grade final series will see fifth, sixth and seventh play off for silverware.
Rhymney/Moyston 1 will have the week off, keenly awaiting the winner of Swifts/Great Western 2 and Rhymney/Moyston 2 at North Park Stawell on March 2.
The B Grade grand final will take place on Saturday, March 9, at Central Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.