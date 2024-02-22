Beaufort residents told to evacuate immediately as bushfire threatens

Update (3:00pm): Vic Emergency has issued an emergency warning urging residents in and around Beaufort to leave now.
The warning is for residents in Ballyrogan, Bayindeen, Beaufort, Buangor, Buangor East, Challicum, Cross Roads, Eurambeen, Lake Goldsmith, Langi Kal Kal, Main Lead, Middle Creek, Mount Cole, Nerring, Raglan, Shirley, Stockyard Hill, Trawalla, Waterloo and Yalla-y-poora.
Leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous.
Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
Travel to:
In the car:
If you are unable to leave you should shelter indoors:
If you cannot get indoors, other last resort options include:
If you are caught in fire in your car:
Impacts in your area:
Earlier: Fighters are working hard on tackling a bushfire north-west of Beaufort.
There is a bushfire at Bayindeen-Rocky Road and is travelling from Bayindeen-Rocky Road in a south-easterly direction towards Eurambeen-Raglan Road.
Firefighting aircraft are assisting in the fight.
Update: (1:13pm): Vic Emergency has issued a 'Watch and Act - Prepare to Evacuate' warning to Buangor East, Chute, Eurambeen, Main Lead, Raglan and Waterloo.
The follows a warning for Bayindeen, Buangor, Middle Creek and Mount Cole to evacuate immediately as a bushfire threatens the communities.
Prepare to evacuate immediately and leave as soon as you are ready, as roads will become busy as people leave.
Earlier: Residents of Bayindeen, Buangor, Middle Creek and Mount Cole are being told to evacuate immediately.
Vic Emergency advises there is a bushfire at Bayindeen-Rocky Road that is not yet under control.
The bushfire is travelling from Bayindeen- Rocky Road in a south-easterly direction towards Anderson Road, Coxs Road and Ferntree Gully Road.
This Emergency Warning replaces the Watch and Act issued at 12 PM.
Earlier: Vic Emergency has issued a 'Watch and Act - Prepare to evacuate' warning to Ararat district residents.
The warning is being issued to residents in Bayindeen, Buangor, Glenlogie, Middle Creek, Mount Cole, Mount Lonarch and Raglan as a bushfire burning at Warrack is not yet under control.
The Vic Emergency warning advises It is strongly recommended that residents prepare to evacuate.
The bushfire is travelling from Rocky Road, Warrak in a south-easterly direction towards Eurambeen-Raglan Road.
If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.
A further 'Advice - Stay informed' warning has been issued for areas further to the east including Beaufort, Chute, Main Lead, Middle Creek, Mount Lonarch, Raglan, Waterloo, Eurambeen and Buangor East.
With hot weather expected, a Total Fire Ban was been declared for much of Victoria on Thursday, February 22, including the Wimmera and South West regions, as authorities prepared for another day of "extreme" fire conditions.
The Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Central, South West, North Central, Northern Country, Wimmera and Mallee regions.
Today's Extreme Fire Danger rating comes only one week after fires destroyed 46 homes around the Grampians National Parks that ignited on Tuesday, February 13.
