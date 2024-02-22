The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Beaufort residents told to evacuate immediately as bushfire threatens

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update (3:00pm): Vic Emergency has issued an emergency warning urging residents in and around Beaufort to leave now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.