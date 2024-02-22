Young Redbacks in tight matches at Maryborough basketball tournament

Ararat's junior basketballers headed to Maryborough for their tournament on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.
The under-12, 16 and 20 boys hit the hardwood, and their youngest side was put under pressure early on.
Ryder Nitschke and Ned Jones scored six points as the Redbacks held onto a 23-21 win over Warracknabeal in round one.
Ararat was then soundly beaten by Maryborough before the close results returned.
Local rivals Stawell claimed a 28-26 victory as Jax Dowley and Jhett Turner scored 10 points.
Dowley finished with 10 points once again as the Redbacks and Border Sports Academy could not be separated in a 24-all tie.
The competition was challenging for the under-14s, but there were some impressive individual performances.
Nate Rhodes top-scored with eight points in a 27-41 defeat to Ballarat District United.
The Redbacks rebounded with an emphatic 70-15 win over the Maryborough Blasters.
Billy Walker added a game-high 18 points.
Umer Qureshi finished the tournament with a hot hand on offence.
He scored six points in a 17-52 loss to Warracknabeal.
Qureshi finished with 11 points in a 16-point loss to the Border Sports Academy in round five.
The under-20s had two close matches to start their campaign with identical scorelines.
Ararat was narrowly defeated by Ballarat District United Black 39-41; Miko Hermosilla scored a game-high 17 points.
Scoring was spread evenly in the round two match against the Maryborough Blazers.
Brad Carter, Kaiden Cooper, Ryan Henke and Hermosilla scored seven points as the Redbacks fell 39-41.
The Redbacks finished pool play against Ballarat District United Grey and were defeated 30-45; Lachie Cranstoun was the pick of the scorers with 10 points.
After a fourth-placed finish, Ararat played the undefeated BDU Grey again for a grand final berth. Cranstoun scored 10 points, but the Redbacks were defeated 22-34.
